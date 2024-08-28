Border bill was ploy to secure benefits for illegal immigrants

To the Editor:

I would like to respond to letters written by Bernadette Aley, Utegg Lee, Ralph Bennett and Mr. Busi on Social Security and immigrants.

Bernadette is right about the conditions that a person has to qualify, in order to get Social Security!! But she mentioned SSI which is Supplemental Security Income, which is also available if you qualify.

As it stands now you do have to be a citizen etc., and that is exactly the reason why the Democrats tried to get their “Border Bill” passed through the Senate! It was turned down and Kamala Harris made a big issue over it saying it was a bill to close the border and Trump was responsible for stopping the bill from being approved, and therefore the Border is still open, which she said is Trump’s fault!

The reason why the bill didn’t go through was that it did very little for closing the border and most of the funds in the bill were designated for hiring more judges and administrative people to push through the citizenship for the immigrants! They at that time would be legal voters for the Democrats and they also would be qualified for SSI income even though they had never paid a dime into Social Security!! The amount of Immigrants could amount to the millions and that is what concerns me about our Social Security system being destroyed and Medicare!! So I do agree with Mr. Busi and I’m sure he has done his homework!! I know of people in the past that was on SSI and believe me they had no problem getting qualified! A single person can get as much as $943 and a couple $1,415 per month! You have to be naive if you think most of those iimmigrants won’t go after all they can get from SSI!!

This is how the Democrats are trying to win elections, so they can stay in power at the cost to the taxpayers!! There are good and bad Democrats and Republicans, but most are the upper echelon, who are Democrats that’s in charge! They will vote for their party first, before they consider our people or our country!! That is a shame that it has come to that and there is so many false promises! I know Trump, like him or not, did a good job his last term for our people and our country! Look at the job Harris and Biden did the last 3 1/2 years with the wars, inflation, border, foreign policies, crime, on and on! I don’t have to listen to Fox or Newsmax to form my opinion for it’s right before my eyes and if you have any kind of sense, how could you not see what is happening to our people and our country! Wake up, America!

I’m not just voting for Trump, but I’m voting for my family, grandchildren and our country!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills