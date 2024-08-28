93.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Drunken stepson arrested after locked out of house by stepfather

By Staff Report
Lawrence Dvorak
Lawrence Dvorak

A drunken stepson was arrested after he as locked out of the house by his stepfather.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called early Tuesday morning to the home that 54-year-old Lawrence Anthony Dvorak shares with his mother and stepfather in Summerfield.

The Illinois native was intoxicated and attacked his stepfather, according to an arrest report. Dvorak, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, gestured to his physique when he made the threat.

A Ring camera captured the back-patio altercation on surveillance.

“I mean come on, look at me. I already got superiority over your ass,” he told his stepfather.

Dvorak proceeded to reach out and strike his stepfather five times.

The stepfather went inside, locked Dvorak out of the home and law enforcement was summoned.

Dvorak has lived with his mother and stepfather for the past 17 years, the report noted.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

