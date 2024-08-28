Lake Panasoffkee residents want permanent death of sewer project

The Lake Panasoffkee sewer treatment plant project is dead, Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold told commissioners Tuesday night.

But residents asked commissioners to pass a resolution rescinding the project to drive the last nail in its coffin.

The Florida Government Utility Authority (FGUA) put the project in hold earlier this month and Arnold said it only could be revived with a new resolution and a financial commitment from Sumter County, which the current board is not willing to provide.

That commitment could come through creation of a dependent district, which could levy taxes, but Arnold said that would violate current county policy.

Federal money from the America Rescue Plan Act received by Sumter County paid for a Lake Panasoffkee sewer project study. The project was turned over to FGUA in conjunction with the Lake Panasoffkee Water Association.

FGUA held several meetings with residents, who angrily opposed the project due to an estimated cost up to $40,000 per home without grant funding. No grants were available.

Municipal sewers are viewed as a way to improve the lake’s water quality.

Residents feared they would open their small community up to rampant development. They also are concerned that newly elected county commissioners could have a different view of the project than the current members.

They said Lake Panasoffkee needs road repairs more than sewers.

“There are a lot of things we need help on, but flushing our toilets is not one of them,” said Lori Taylor. “We need the word that this will be rescinded.”

Deborah Arkus said residents “want this stopped permanently. We do not want it on the table.”

“We do not want sewage anywhere near our water,” she said. “We do not want The Villages at our front door and that will happen if you bring sewers in.”

Charles Pennington said the project should be terminated so it will never come back again.