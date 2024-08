To the Editor:

Real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser that cannot accept the fact that he lost the 2020 election by many millions of votes and unleashed the MAGA terrorists on the US. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an insurrection to try to overthrow the election result.

Trump cannot any nearer to the White House than Mar-a-Largo.

Michael Wyler

Lady Lake