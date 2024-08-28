93.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
type here...

Susan Kathleen Seymour

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Susan Kathleen Seymour
Susan Kathleen Seymour

Susan Kathleen Seymour, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024. Born on December 6, 1945, in Racine, Wisconsin to Steven and Irene Zold (née Wisnecky), Susan lived a life filled with love, kindness, and dedication to her family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy (Lee) Henry Seymour with whom she shared many years of happiness and companionship. Together, they built a loving home and raised two sons, Bob Seymour and Bill Seymour, who were the pride and joy of Susan’s life.

Susan was known for her warm heart, her generosity, and her unwavering support for those she loved. Her gentle spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Joanna) Seymour and Bill Seymour, and 4 grandchildren, Madeleine Seymour, Walter Seymour, Anne Seymour, and Nolan Seymour who carry on her legacy of love and strength. Susan’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, who will cherish the many wonderful moments they shared with her.

A private service will be held to honor Susan’s life, followed by a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Susan’s name.

Susan Kathleen Seymour will be remembered for her grace, her kindness, and her enduring love for her family. May she rest in peace.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We don’t need a socialist puppet in the White House

A woman from Villa Alexandria says it would be great to have a female president some day, but right now we need a true leader like former President Trump.

Real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser

A reader from Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that he believes that real Americans will not vote for a pitiful sore loser.

Moderates and independents will determine this election

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident contends that moderates and independents will determine this election.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

The leader of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 offers thanks to the community for continued support of its charitable causes.

America’s leader must set an example

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that America’s leader must set an example.

Photos