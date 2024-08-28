Susan Kathleen Seymour

Susan Kathleen Seymour, 78, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2024. Born on December 6, 1945, in Racine, Wisconsin to Steven and Irene Zold (née Wisnecky), Susan lived a life filled with love, kindness, and dedication to her family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leroy (Lee) Henry Seymour with whom she shared many years of happiness and companionship. Together, they built a loving home and raised two sons, Bob Seymour and Bill Seymour, who were the pride and joy of Susan’s life.

Susan was known for her warm heart, her generosity, and her unwavering support for those she loved. Her gentle spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Joanna) Seymour and Bill Seymour, and 4 grandchildren, Madeleine Seymour, Walter Seymour, Anne Seymour, and Nolan Seymour who carry on her legacy of love and strength. Susan’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, who will cherish the many wonderful moments they shared with her.

A private service will be held to honor Susan’s life, followed by a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Susan’s name.

Susan Kathleen Seymour will be remembered for her grace, her kindness, and her enduring love for her family. May she rest in peace.