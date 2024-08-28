Villages billiards player set to compete in International Open in St. Augustine

Rich Ross, Villages Billiards Club player extraordinaire, is going after the pros—again. And as rock-musician Tom Petty sang: “And, I won’t back down.”

Tough talk for a mild-mannered man who smiles a lot.

“I won’t give up,” he assured. “I won’t give anybody a chance.”

With that determination, he’s headed for tough professional play in November at the 2024 International Open in St. Augustine, America’s oldest-continuous city founded in 1565.

Waiting for him up there will be some 104 top professionals flying in from 24 countries around the globe to play 9-Ball, 10-Ball and Straight Pool—and an American, Rich Ross.

Let it be said, all these players are coming to play! And you better believe Rich is going to play. “I play to win!” Period.

When this challenge became known, he did not hesitate to jump aboard.

“I was the first one to sign up to play,” he said. “I’ve known Pat Fleming (event organizer) for 50 years.”

Playing pool is in Rich’s DNA, and surfaced early.

“I started playing when I was 7 years old,” he said. “My family didn’t have much money in Buffalo, NY.” So, they bought him a pool table, sort of. The table top was made of plywood, instead of a stone slate. Unconventional. But it worked.

Willie Mosconi, considered one of the greatest players of all time, learned to play pool in an unconventional way, as well. Willie’s father, who owned a pool hall, hid his pool balls from his son hoping to dissuade the boy. No doing.

Young Willie improvised by grabbing a broomstick from the closet and some small potatoes from his mother’s kitchen, threw them on the table and learned to pocket balls that way. The rest was history.

Rich too would go on to make billiards history. His resume tells the tale.

First, he is the first one ever to win the American Poolplayers Association amateur championship back-to-back: 1995 and 1996. The APA is the world’s largest pool league, listing many of the best shooters anywhere on the planet.

Also, in 2013 he was inducted into the New England Pool and Billiards Hall of Fame.

A winner of so many tournaments, there’s not enough space in this article to list them all. “I had to throw away so many trophies when Nancy (his wife) and I moved here seven years ago from Massachusetts,” he said.

Trophies galore and many memories of playing the great ones. Two greats come to mind.

Earl “The Pearl” Strickland, considered one of the best 9-Ball players of all time—and a vociferous hot head. Still, Strickland has won over 100 championship titles and three world titles.

Rich played The Pearl when Strickland visited The Villages two years ago. “I beat him five straight games of 9-Ball,” Rich recalled. “He started getting a little pissy,” he said. “But, that’s Earl.”

He also played Jeanette “Black Widow” Lee. She was invited by the VBC for exhibition play in The Villages.

The Black Widow is so named because “in spite of her sweet demeanor, she would ‘eat people alive’ when she got to a pool table.” And she always wears her trademark low-cut black dresses when playing pool. (Wikipedia)

Rich fell victim to Jeanette when they once played in Massachusetts. She was the Number 1 female pool player in the world during the 1990s. But perhaps he, like so many other victims, was distracted by her attire. Some may consider this dressing “sharking.”