We don’t need a socialist puppet in the White House

To the Editor:

Thank you Richard for your very informative Letter to the Editor. I wonder if people investigated their choice or just figure “IT’S ABOUT TIME WE HAD A WOMAN IN THE WHITE HOUSE.” That would be great some day when we find the right one, not some socialist puppet who’s reading a speech written for her to spew to the drug induced public.

How do people vote Democratic just because they grew up with it? I would rather have a business-minded man, who knows how to handle things in there to watch my back. Don’t think I don’t know what he’s going through or anything he’s done, but it doesn’t mean he can’t do the job he did for us in the past and yes you all benefited from it.

Think people think. What has the Dems done for you these past four years?

Gerri DiGiorgio

Villa Alexandria