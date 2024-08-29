Airbnb’er ordered into batterer’s course after arrest in The Villages

A 21-year-old has been ordered into a batterer’s intervention program after his arrest last year in connection with an altercation at an airbnb in The Villages.

Murphy Robert-Glen Palmer has been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that could enable him to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.

Palmer originally was arrested in 2023 after a woman told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that she had been “abused” by Palmer at an airbnb rental at 2110 Estevez Drive in Villa Vera Cruz in the Village of Santo Domingo. She claimed that Palmer, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, “punched her legs with his fists, leaving several small purple bruises,” the arrest report said. She also claimed that he grabbed her left arm and right leg, “digging his fingernails into her flesh and leaving small abrasions on her skin.” The woman’s injuries “were consistent with her claimed mechanism of injury,” the report said. Palmer, who was identified by his Michigan driver’s license, denied “battering or grabbing” the woman.