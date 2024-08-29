91.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Lowe’s shoplifting suspect tracked down thanks to his tattoos

By Staff Report
Joshua Harmon
Joshua Harmon

A Lowe’s shoplifting suspect has been tracked down thanks to his distinctive tattoos.

Joshua David Harmon, 45, of Leesburg, was picked up earlier this month in Lake County on a Sumter County warrant charging him with grand theft.

Harmon went to the Lowe’s on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake on the morning of April 30 and loaded a shopping cart with a griddle, a rechargeable LED mosquito repellant device, knives, Gatorade and plants. He left without paying for the merchandise and headed for a black Ford F-150 super duty truck.

He was confronted in the parking lot by a loss prevention officer. Harmon abandoned the shopping cart and fled the scene.

The loss prevention officer was able to identify Harmon, thanks in part to his distinctive tattoos.

A warrant was issued for this arrest and he was taken into custody in Lake County.

In 2022, Harmon was arrested for grand theft auto.

