Opening date set for $6.6 million parking garage in Wildwood

A lynch pin of Wildwood’s downtown redevelopment, the Main Street Parking Garage will open next month.

City Manager Jason McHugh told commissioners that a ribbon-cutting event is scheduled at 9 a.m. Sept. 13.

Wildwood Development Director Melanie Strickland said a few items such as security camera installation remain and a final walk-through will be done soon.

The three-story, $6.6-million parking garage is viewed as a key component of renewing Wildwood’s downtown.

Finfrock Industries, which produces its own precast concrete, was hired under a design-build contract to complete the project.

Featuring two stairways and an elevator, the 126-space garage was built on city-owned property across U.S. 301 from City Hall.

An 8,000-square-foot commercial building named the Railyard, a few doors south, is included in the downtown development plans. It may feature restaurants and an outdoor performance space.

Wildwood also bought the historic Martin Theater across from the garage for $800,000. The building is in poor shape and may be demolished, possibly to make way for stores and loft apartments.