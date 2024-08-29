Site cleared for new Wawa to serve Wildwood and The Villages

The site has been cleared for a new Wawa that will serve the Wildwood and The Villages.

On Monday, construction crews were walking the site of the new Wawa coming to the northwest corner of County Road 466A and County Road 462.

Located within Wildwood, the site is situated just northwest of Pinellas Plaza and just southeast of the American House, a senior living facility.

In April, a special magistrate recommended approval of a site plan for the store in the Turkey Run subdivision. The Wildwood City Commission approved the site plan several weeks later.

When it opens, the new Wawa will join two other Wawa gas stations that are either open or under construction in Wildwood. That includes one at the intersection of County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy 301, and another coming to the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. Hwy 301.

The location at State Road 44 and U.S. Hwy 301 was first reported by Villages-News.com in 2023.

The Wawa along CR 466A will feature a 6,119-square-foot convenience store, a 7,150-square-foot gas canopy, 8 gas pumps, and 16 dispensers.

Owned and operated by the Wood family, Wawa currently operates over 1,000 gas stations across the country. Nearly 300 of those stores are located in the state of Florida.

Over the past five years, Wawa has been expanding throughout the tri-county area. In Lake County, the company has opened new locations in Lady Lake, Leesburg, and Mount Dora, during that time. It is also currently working on another location in Tavares.

Wawa has also opened at least a half dozen locations in Marion County since 2019. The company is currently working on its seventh location in Ocala alone.