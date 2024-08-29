81 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 29, 2024
The governor and our state parks

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

So our gov (DEP) just announced his intentions of allowing the developers to build on OUR state parks and recreation areas. Of course, citizens are not for turning our parks into a developers dream and a citizens nightmare. What was , also, just announced was that he gave 324 acres of state forest land away to a golf course developer in June, before he announced his intentions to build on public land. A large contributor of his, by chance? Open government to DeSantis means something different to him than most citizens. Of course.

Robert Black
Village of DeLuna

 

