Homeless woman nabbed in stolen vehicle after breakdown at 7-Eleven

A homeless woman was nabbed in a stolen vehicle after it broke down at a local 7-Eleven.

Wendelyn Celeste Shiver, 44, had been riding with a friend in his 2015 Chevy Equinox shortly before midnight Tuesday when they stopped at the Mobil gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She drove away in the vehicle, leaving the owner behind.

Shiver headed in the direction of Leesburg, but broken dow at the entrance to the 7-Eleven on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy, spotted the stolen vehicle and took Shiver into custody. The vehicle owner also arrived at the scene and mentioned his cell phone was missing. It was found tucked in Shiver’s bra.

Shiver was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and theft. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.