79.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

Kamala Harris is the superior candidate

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

There can be no doubt that Kamala Harris is a superior candidate in every way — character, experience, leadership and policy.  She will be a great President of the United States.

Kathy Hansen
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Time to cancel my subscription

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to cancel his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun.

The governor and our state parks

A Village of DeLuna resident wonders what’s behind the governor’s motive for allowing developers to build golf courses and pickleball courts on the precious land at state parks.

White cross debate getting ridiculous

A Village of Country Club Hills resident says the little white cross debate has gotten ridiculous.

Taxpayers picking up tab for illegal immigrants

A Village of Amelia resident contends that anyway you look at it, American taxpayers are picking up the tab for illegal immigrants.

Border bill was ploy to secure benefits for illegal immigrants

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident suggests the Biden/Harris border bill was merely a ploy to get more illegal immigrants on benefits.

Photos