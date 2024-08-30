Kamala Harris is the superior candidate

To the Editor:
There can be no doubt that Kamala Harris is a superior candidate in every way — character, experience, leadership and policy. She will be a great President of the United States.
Kathy Hansen
Village of Santo Domingo
To the Editor:
There can be no doubt that Kamala Harris is a superior candidate in every way — character, experience, leadership and policy. She will be a great President of the United States.
Kathy Hansen
Village of Santo Domingo
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.