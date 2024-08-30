MaryAnn Schoonover

MaryAnn Schoonover of The Villages, Florida, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2014 at UF Health Spanish Plains Hospital, with family and friends by her side.

She was born on December 17, 1934 in Dearborn, Michigan to Alfred and Genevieve Bardelli. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kimberly Redmond, and her beloved husband H. Ray Schoonover. MaryAnn leaves behind her loving family, including Kelly Fortier, her sons Anthony and Michael; son Kevin (Nancy) Cairns and their son Dante; stepdaughter Connie (Daryl) Delabbio, their daughters Juliette (Paul) Abbott, Gianina (Nikolai) Reichborn, and Laurel (Micah) Swalley; brother Alferio Bardelli, his children Ann Marie West (and children) and Jeff (Wendy) Bardelli and their children; sister Jan (Tom) Coratti, their daughter Kristine (Matt) Kelly and their children (Carolyn and Nathan), and their son Bryan (Crystal) Coratti and their daughter Skylo; along with many loved cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.

MaryAnn graduated from Fordson High School in Dearborn Michigan and graduated as an RN from Henry Ford Nursing School and spent 40 years as an emergency room nurse.

In the 1950s she married William Cairns and welcomed his daughter Robin as her own.

In 1980, she married Ray Schoonover and spent the next 40 years with him until his death in 2020. She was very active in many endeavors and loved to travel with friends and family, reading, playing games (especially all variety of cards), and appreciated fine food of all kinds. She was well-loved by everyone who knew her and lived life to the fullest. MaryAnn was known for her wonderful sense of humor, a perpetual smile on her face, her commitment to her family and friends, and the love she shared for everyone.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL.