Mini Cooper driver jailed after outrunning police during chase

A man driving a Mini Cooper was jailed after outrunning police who were trying to chase him down.

The chase began shortly before 11 p.m. Monday after residents of Recreation Plantation reported a speeding vehicle without lights traveling through the RV park, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer began pursuing the Mini Cooper, which ran through stop signs. The Mini Cooper accelerated to 78 miles per hour and crossed over into Marion County.

The officer ran the license plate number of the Mini Cooper and contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said his son, 20-year-old Zachary Robert Williams of Lady Lake, had possession of the vehicle.

The next afternoon, Williams called the police department and claimed the vehicle had been stolen. He said he found the Mini Cooper on Temple Hill Road.

However, a police officer said Williams had been driving the Mini Cooper and there was video footage that would verify that Williams was the driver.

He was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is also charged with filing a false police report. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $11,000.