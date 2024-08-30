87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

Mini Cooper driver jailed after outrunning police during chase

By Staff Report
Comments
Zachary Robert Williams
Zachary Robert Williams

A man driving a Mini Cooper was jailed after outrunning police who were trying to chase him down.

The chase began shortly before 11 p.m. Monday after residents of Recreation Plantation reported a speeding vehicle without lights traveling through the RV park, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer began pursuing the Mini Cooper, which ran through stop signs. The Mini Cooper accelerated to 78 miles per hour and crossed over into Marion County.

The officer ran the license plate number of the Mini Cooper and contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said his son, 20-year-old Zachary Robert Williams of Lady Lake, had possession of the vehicle.

The next afternoon, Williams called the police department and claimed the vehicle had been stolen. He said he found the Mini Cooper on Temple Hill Road.

However, a police officer said Williams had been driving the Mini Cooper and there was video footage that would verify that Williams was the driver.

He was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding. He is also charged with filing a false police report. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $11,000.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How can anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?

A Village of Dabney resident wonders how anyone with a brain can support Kamala Harris.

Time to cancel my subscription

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to cancel his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun.

Kamala Harris is the superior candidate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says Kamala Harris is the superior candidate for president.

The governor and our state parks

A Village of DeLuna resident wonders what’s behind the governor’s motive for allowing developers to build golf courses and pickleball courts on the precious land at state parks.

White cross debate getting ridiculous

A Village of Country Club Hills resident says the little white cross debate has gotten ridiculous.

Photos