Rex Guthrie Anderson

Rex Guthrie Anderson 72 of Summerfield, Florida passed away on August 25, 2024 in The Villages. He was born on October 29, 1951 in Galax, Virginia to the late Paul and Edna Caudill Anderson.

Rex was raised in Bellair, Maryland, named the youngest barber licensed in Maryland at 16. He continued this career throughout his life, ending it at the Buffalo Barber shop in The Villages where he was well liked and successful.

He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Edna Caudill Anderson and his beloved wife of 30 years Ann Anderson.

He is survived by his son James (Dawn) Anderson, sister Gail (A.D.) Anderson and best friend Daniel Higginbotham.

A memorial service will be held on September 6, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, located at 5946 SE Robinson Rd. in Belleview. In Rex’s honor please wear a white T-shirt and blue jeans if possible.