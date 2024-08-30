Screaming Villager arrested at square claiming plot to kill Trump

A screaming Villager was arrested at town square, loudly claiming there was a plot to kill former President Trump.

Officers responded to Spanish Springs Town Square at about 9 p.m. Wednesday where 66-year-old Jamie Lynn Bryan of the Historic Side of The Villages was causing a disturbance, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

They found Bryan near the Bella Vita Italian Steakhouse’s outside bar, and she admitted she had been drinking wine. She appeared to be under the influence.

“At the time, she was yelling, crying and being very loud, screaming that someone was trying to kill Trump,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Bryan began yelling at police officers and was “acting out of control.” Police attempted to get her a ride home, but Bryan walked away and indicated she had “a place to go.”

A short time later, Bryan began yelling at patrons outside Amerikanos Grille. She accused them of trying to kill Trump. She threw her cell phone at the bar area, but did not hit anyone. By this point, Bryan was “extremely belligerent” and began cursing at police officers. When officers attempted to take her into custody, she made herself limp, refused to stand and laid down on the ground. She kicked an officer in the shin. Officers put her in the back seat of a patrol car, and she continued to scream and berate the officer driving the vehicle during a trip to the Lake County Jail.

She was booked on charges of disorderly intoxication, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was released after posting $7,000 bond.