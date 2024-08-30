Tempers flare in latest eruption over anonymous complaint system

Tempers flared Friday morning as Community Standards tried to address angry residents’ questions about 31 anonymous complaints lodged in their neighborhood.

The anonymous complaints have been filed in the Village of De La Vista West and residents are said to be extremely upset.

Those attending the meeting said it became contentious. Residents had many questions and felt they did not receive the answers they needed.

The irony is that the “anonymous complainer” is hardly anonymous. It is said to be Ken Mann, who works for Community Watch and is also running for a seat on the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors.

Mann did not respond to a request for comment from Villages-News.com.

He is also a resident of the Village of De La Vista West.

However, he wrote a Letter to the Editor last year, in which he expressed his feelings about anonymous complaints.

“If you keep your property looking good and comply with the Deed Restrictions for your property, what are you worried about?” he asked in the letter.

Residents of De La Vista West have indicated that someone filed a complaint about Mann’s property. He reportedly retaliated by filing 31 complaints against his neighbors.

Some residents said they plan to raise the 31 complaints at the next CDD 1 Board of Supervisors meeting set for 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at Savannah Center.