88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, August 30, 2024
type here...

Villagers and their guests can enjoy outdoor facilities and pools on Labor Day

By Staff Report
Comments

All recreation offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open as usual.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Pass and Activity Registration services will be available at Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day.) Services will not be available at La Hacienda due to a maintenance closure.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

How can anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?

A Village of Dabney resident wonders how anyone with a brain can support Kamala Harris.

Time to cancel my subscription

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to cancel his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun.

Kamala Harris is the superior candidate

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident says Kamala Harris is the superior candidate for president.

The governor and our state parks

A Village of DeLuna resident wonders what’s behind the governor’s motive for allowing developers to build golf courses and pickleball courts on the precious land at state parks.

White cross debate getting ridiculous

A Village of Country Club Hills resident says the little white cross debate has gotten ridiculous.

Photos