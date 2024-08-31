Bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths

To the Editor:

Pedal bikes should always be on multi-modal paths, as should E-bikes that cannot exceed 20 mph. Any other vehicle that exceeds 20 mph should require licensing, Florida tags and mandatory insurance. I also wish that bicyclists be removed from streets and use multi-modal paths because that would be significantly less dangerous than on streets. Compare cyclists fatalities and injuries on streets vs. on multi-modal paths to understand the risk of cycling on streets when multimodal paths are readily available.

Lionel Barnaby

Village of Antrim Dells