Gatehouse roof work will impact traffic at Morse Boulevard gates

Community Development District 1 will be performing roof replacement work on the north and south gatehouses on Morse Boulevard, which will result in temporary lane closures on Morse Boulevard.

For the Morse Boulevard North Gatehouse, all entrance lanes of the roundabout where Morse Boulevard intersects with El Camino Real/Paige Place will be reduced to single lanes, and the exit lane on the southwest leg of Morse Boulevard will also be restricted to one lane. The work will take place from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 5.

At the Morse Boulevard South Gatehouse, the inside lanes of Morse Boulevard, just north of County Road 466 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Flaggers will be present at both locations to assist with golf cart traffic. Motorists are advised to use extra caution.