88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 31, 2024
type here...

Gatehouse roof work will impact traffic at Morse Boulevard gates

By Staff Report
Comments

Community Development District 1 will be performing roof replacement work on the north and south gatehouses on Morse Boulevard, which will result in temporary lane closures on Morse Boulevard.

For the Morse Boulevard North Gatehouse, all entrance lanes of the roundabout where Morse Boulevard intersects with El Camino Real/Paige Place will be reduced to single lanes, and the exit lane on the southwest leg of Morse Boulevard will also be restricted to one lane. The work will take place from 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Sep. 5.

At the Morse Boulevard South Gatehouse, the inside lanes of Morse Boulevard, just north of County Road 466 will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Flaggers will be present at both locations to assist with golf cart traffic. Motorists are advised to use extra caution.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Look at reality and vote for democracy

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that American voters need to look at reality and vote for democracy.

Bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident contends that bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths.

Never again!

A Village of Belvedere resident says that Americans must never again put their trust in Donald Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?

A Village of Dabney resident wonders how anyone with a brain can support Kamala Harris.

Time to cancel my subscription

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to cancel his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos