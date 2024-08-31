88.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Lady Lake woman charged with biting thumb of gal pal

By Staff Report
Ariontae Daoshae Lynum,A Lady Lake woman has been released from jail after allegedly biting her gal pal on the thumb.

Ariontae Daoshae Lynum, 23, has been released on $2,000 bond following her arrest Aug. 24 on charges of battery and resisting arrest.

She was taken into custody after officers were called to a disturbance in the 400 block of Winners Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lynum is charged with biting the thumb of a woman, with whom she has been in an “intimate relationship” for five years. When police arrived on the scene, the woman had her thumb wrapped in a temporary bandage.

Lynum appeared to be intoxicated. She resisted efforts to be taken into custody and would not comply with orders from police. She was booked at the Lake County Jail.

