To the Editor:

The problem, as I see it, is that nobody wants to be objective. There is no rational debate with facts, just raw emotion. I have yet to find any Trump supporter who is willing to step out and debate why Trump in my opinion is wrong for the presidency and Harris is right or in their opinion right for the presidency and Harris wrong.

I really want to see the reasoning to ignore:

• Found guilty of sexual abuse

• Found liable for defamation of character

• Found guilty on 34 counts of fraud

• Indicted for inciting an insurrection, trying to overturn an election, and stealing top-secret documents. (he is probably going to escape accountability due to probably the most corrupt Supreme Court in our countries history. Also because of the incompetent biased judge here in Florida. Even her peers say she’s biased and incompetent)

The division he has sown in this country with four years of lies about a stolen election. 60+ court cases, numerous aides telling him, his own AG telling him.

200+ Republicans including those such as Mitt Romney and Mike Pence. Republican governors, mayors, and members of his administration refuse to support or vote for Trump. Does that not raise any red flags with anyone?

We are not voting Democrat or Republican this year, what we are voting for is democracy or dictatorship. If you don’t want to vote for Harris, I don’t blame you. But I would like to see you vote for democracy rather than a dictatorship. And for those of you who feel that I don’t know what I’m talking about regarding the dictatorship part, I suggest you Google up project 2025. It is easy to do, and is a long read, but unequivocally shows the blueprint for what is planned for this country. Trump himself has said it. “Come on Christians come out and vote. You won’t have to do it again because in four years I’ll have it fixed”

Please look at reality and vote for democracy.

Jim Gould

Village of Hadley