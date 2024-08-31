Louis A. Charland

Louis A. Charland, of The Villages, FL, passed away on August 24th after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 62 years, Caroline, as well as his four children and daughter-in-law.

Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on December 8, 1939, Louis was the last of Lorenzo and Beatrice Charland’s seven children to be laid to rest.

Louis graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Pittsfield and went on to become a Master Electrician, earning advanced certifications in electronics and machinery. His skills extended beyond his profession; he was a talented handyman with expertise in carpentry and plumbing. Additionally, he completed an advanced investing class in financial instruments and markets, demonstrating his lifelong commitment to learning.

Louis met the love of his life, Caroline, in Pittsfield, and they were married on June 2, 1962. Together, they had four children: Carlene Rogers of FL, Michael and Michele Charland of FL, Bonnie Charland of MA, and Alice Charland Bassford of MD. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A devoted father, Louis was deeply involved in his children’s lives and was a man of strong faith, active in his church community. In his middle years, he became an accomplished bowler, achieving multiple perfect games and maintaining a professional-level average. Later, he turned his attention to golf, where he celebrated several hole-in-ones.

Louis and Caroline were lifelong learners and took great pride in the fact that all their children and grandchildren pursued higher education, with many earning advanced degrees. The couple traveled to all 50 states and numerous international destinations, embracing their love of adventure. They were also exceptional dancers, gracefully navigating life’s ups and downs together for 66 years.

A church service in honor of Louis will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in The Villages on September 19, at 1 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa. The family will then travel to Pittsfield, MA, for a burial service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on September 23rd at 11 a.m., followed by another Celebration of Life reception at The Proprietor’s Lodge on Pontoosuc Lake.