Merwyn Lewis Reed Jr.

Merwyn Lewis Reed, Jr., 67 of Wildwood, FL passed away August 24, 2024. He was born April 26, 1957, in San Bernardino, CA.

Wayne has been a member of his community for over 20 years. He was a kindhearted soul who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was skilled and knowledgeable in his craft in carpentry, flooring, landscaping, home renovation and restoration. For many years he contracted providing his services under his business name “Carpets Unlimited”.

His friends nicknamed him the Wayn-e-Facturer: He was known as the guy who could fix anything. In his free time and as a hobby he enjoyed designing, creating and developing custom bicycles; 2 and 3 wheel choppers. As an adult he developed his mechanical skills customizing these bikes into electric and fuel driven machines.

He is preceded in death by his mother Pilar Bouffard Baker; and his brother Jonathan Baker.

He is survived by his father Donald B. Baker; his daughter Tiffany (Danel) Farrow; his Brother Earl L. (Tabatha Dewey) Reed; His sisters Marie Reed, Carmen (Tony) Lanzaratta, and Danielle (Mike) Vanleeuwen; his girlfriend of 13 years, Michelle Wehner; 7 grandchildren: Daniel Jr., Nathan, Donald, Aaron, Alyssa, Grace, and Sarah; His nephews Christopher Reed, Ethan Reed and Alan Sanchez; and his nieces Erica Sanchez, Kristi Baker, and Amber (Griffin) Harkleroad.

He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and members of his community.

There will be a private family Celebration of Life Memorial Service held at a later date.