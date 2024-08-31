88.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Never again!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

There is no choice between Harris and Trump.
Trump does not have any morals or values, he has created an America where people cannot talk to one another with any respect, including relatives. His felonies reinforce what type of leader he is interested in being. Only cares about the rich, himself and wants to lead like a dictator.
What about this idea we were better off four years ago? Not really, we had the worst epidemic in my lifetime, that he brushed under the carpet. Millions died thanks to his lack of leadership.
Last but not least, he has set this country back 50 years by taking away a women’s rights to choose. I pray his granddaughters never need a medical procedure to keep them alive or their children.
Never again can we give him the privilege of leading our great nation.

Joan Perinelli
Village of Belvedere

 

Photos