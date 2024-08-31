88.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Recreation facilities will remain open to residents and guests on Labor Day

By Staff Report
All recreation offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open as usual.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Pass and Activity Registration services will be available at Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day.) Services will not be available at La Hacienda due to a maintenance closure.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

