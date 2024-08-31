Town of Lady Lake to host father-daughter disco party

The Town of Lady Lake invites the community to a night of fun and nostalgia at the upcoming Father-Daughter Dance Disco Party on Saturday, Sept. 7. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lady Lake Community Center, located at 237 W. Guava Street.

This exciting evening promises to be filled with groovy tunes, lively dancing, and cherished memories. Attendees are encouraged to don their best disco attire for a chance to win the costume contest and participate in a selfie challenge for amazing prizes. The event also includes dinner.

Tickets are $10 per person and must be purchased in advance by Sept. 3. Tickets are available at the Lady Lake Library and Lady Lake Town Hall during regular business hours.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for father and father figures to create lasting memories with their daughters while enjoying a night of dancing, dinner and fun,” said Amy Alicea, Events Coordinator for the Town of Lady Lake. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in their disco best and making this a night to remember.”

For more information, contact Amy Alicea at 352-205-2826 or via email at events@ladylake.org. Visit www.ladylakefl.gov for the latest news and event information.