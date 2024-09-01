100th birthday celebration set for Villager who fought in Battle of the Bulge

In October, the Villages’ own World War II hero — Irving Locker — turns 100 and Villagers for Veterans plans to celebrate in a big way.

In June, 1944, Locker, 19, hit the beaches of Normandy on D-Day with the United States Army. Later, Staff Sergeant Locker of the 1st Army’s 7th Corps turned 20 while fighting “the Battle of the Bulge” in the Ardennes Forest.

On Oct. 28, he will be honored with the “Irving Locker 100th Birthday Celebration” in Savannah Center. It starts at 6 p.m. and features a buffet dinner, dancing and a variety of entertainers.

Over 300 people have been invited and several state and local officials are expected to attend. Jim “Z-Man” Zurak will MC.

Villagers for Veterans states tickets are $40 –“to cover the cost of the meal.” The group adds: “Irving’s gift of gratitude to you is a $10 gift card to any Suleiman Family Restaurant.”

To reserve a seat for tables of 8, go to:

https://www.ticketor.com/v4v/tickets/irving-locker-s-100th-birthday-286064

You can also call: (516) 220-5068.

Locker’s bravery and courage has been honored throughout the United States. Then President Trump mentioned him—and two other D-Day veterans– by name in the 2019 State of the Union Address.

Locker gave a thumbs-up sign from his seat in the House of Representatives.

Locker’s remarkable story has been told many times. The Jewish War Veterans of the United States Foundation Museum described it this way:

He found himself in the Ardennes Forest during the brutally cold winter of 1944-1945.

“When we went into the Battle of the Bulge, they had us surrounded on three sides,” Locker said. “We didn’t have ammunition, food, or anything. I had to send my own sergeant into our own mortuaries where our own dead people were and take the boots and clothing off of them to bring back.”

Locker played a part in the liberation of the Gardelegen Concentration Camp, about 100 miles west of Berlin, an experience he will never forget.

Once Locker reached Berlin, he took a swastika flag from a wall and had some of his men sign it. It is one of many mementos he still has from the war.

After the war Locker made a life with his sweetheart Bernice. (Note: last year they celebrated their 75th anniversary at a Rocky and the Rollers concert in Savannah Center, covered by villages-news-com).

“I tell her everyday how much I love her,” Irving Locker told villages-news.com. “I know he cares so much about me, and I feel the same way about him,” Bernice added.

The Jewish War Museum story continued:

Unfortunately, they have outlived both of their sons. His wife Bernice said, “We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve always been there for each other. When we lost our sons, I don’t think either of us would have survived if we didn’t have each other to lean on.” She said her husband does not let tragedy define him.

Locker has made a life of retelling his story. He has made YouTube videos and continues to give PowerPoint presentations to anyone who will listen. For 77 years he has given lectures on the war and the Holocaust everywhere from elementary school classrooms to the White House. He returned to Normandy for the 70th and 75th D-Day anniversaries.

Locker said “Too many people have no idea what we experienced. It’s important to me that this story is told after I’m gone, so people don’t forget.”

Locker is 5’2” and during one of his talks, someone asked how he survived the war. Locker answered, “I stood behind a tall guy.”

Locker is a long-time member of JWV Post 352 in The Villages.