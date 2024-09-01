88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 1, 2024
type here...

Another entitled shopper in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

This entitled shopper found a prime parking spot during a recent grocery run. However, the Parking Patrol was on hand to document the entitlement!

The owner of this golf cart was feeling mighty entitled during a recent shopping trip
The owner of this golf cart was feeling mighty entitled during a recent shopping trip.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Look at reality and vote for democracy

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that American voters need to look at reality and vote for democracy.

Bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Antrim Dells resident contends that bicycles belong on the multi-modal paths.

Never again!

A Village of Belvedere resident says that Americans must never again put their trust in Donald Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How can anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?

A Village of Dabney resident wonders how anyone with a brain can support Kamala Harris.

Time to cancel my subscription

A Village of Pine Ridge resident says it’s time to cancel his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun.

Photos