Host illegal aliens in your home

To the Editor:

I am not sure if our tax dollars are being used to support illegals. But if they are, I suggest the following. To those of you who have no problem with illegals entering the country, host them and their families in your home until they become U.S. citizens. In that way you can show how you support illegals. You can pay for their food, not me. You can pay for all their medical bills, not me. You can pay for any other expenses that the government uses to help illegals, not me. If you are contributing to Social Security and the illegals are not working, have the government take additional money from your paycheck, giving that money to social security. If you are on Social Security, give the illegals a certain amount from your check, allowing them to use the money for whatever they want. In that way OUR tax dollars can be used to support OUR citizens. Use the funds to help our many homeless. Use the funds to help OUR veterans who suffer from PTSD. Use the funds to help addicts who WANT to get better. Use the funds to better our education system. There are many other ways our tax dollars can be used for our citizens. In other words, for those who have no problem with illegals, put your money where your mouth is.

Doug Quinn

Village of Hadley