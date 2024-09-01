91.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Last-minute services will be available on Labor Day at some locations

By Staff Report
Comments

All recreation offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The recreation centers, fit clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open as usual.

Guest ID Cards, Executive Trail Pass and Activity Registration services will be available at Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Recreation Centers from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 2 (Labor Day.) Services will not be available at La Hacienda due to a maintenance closure.

Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Sept. 3.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800.

