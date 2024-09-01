Letter writers make false claims about benefits and illegal aliens

To the Editor:

Most of us call benefits paid by Social Services welfare. Prior to 1974 all welfare benefits were administered by each State’s Social Service. Effective Jan. 1, 1974 “welfare” benefits for the DISABLED and AGED (65 and older) are administered by the Social Security Administration, and are now known as Supplemental Security Income (SSI). SSI BENEFITS ARE PAID OUT OF GENERAL TAX REVENUES NOT THE SOCIAL SECURITY TRUST FUNDS. As stated earlier to qualify for SSI you must not only be legally admitted you must be disabled or over 65 and you must meet income and resource requirements.

I have read S4361 AKA the Border Protection and Security Act of 2024. NONE of the requirements to qualify for SSI or Social Security or Medicare were changed so the allegations by Mr. Sulko and Mr. Busi about immigrants just admitted to the US qualifying for these benefits are categorically false. As Mr. Sulko stated S4361 does provide money for the hiring of additional personnel. It also provides money for their training. What he doesn’t talk about are the funds provided for deportation, for increased surveillance for fentanyl and other synthetic drugs or acquisition and deployment of border security technology including subterranean detection capabilities. There is not a provision in the bill that does not sunset, so this gives Congress a chance to review the results and make adjustments as needed. S4361 also does not change the requirements for citizenship. Among other requirements you must be a legal resident for five years. If you followed this bill it was a Bipartisan bill – not just a bill by Democratic Senators.

We are all concerned about the Social Security Trust Funds. The Social Security Trustees publish a report annually. In 1988 the Trustees issued the first report sounding the alarm that the Trust Funds would peak in 2030 and be depleted by 2048. Congress has not done anything significant to solve this problem, and the most recent report projects the Trust Funds will be depleted in 2034. What caused this problem? Demographics. Social Security is a pay-as-you-go system. There are fewer younger people paying into the system than there are people collecting. Does the depletion of the trust funds mean you will no longer receive Social Security benefits? No. But it does mean that you will receive only about 75 percent of what you are entitled to.

The above are all facts that can be checked. My commentary: If there are more personnel to process the individuals in a timely manner, more can be deported timely. If there are more personnel to process individuals in a timely manner, more can get legal work permits which means they can get legal Social Security cards – and guess what? That means that when they get that job, they will be paying FICA taxes and therefore contributing to the Trust Funds. Although more steps will surely be needed, processing the backlog of requests for legal immigration to the U.S. could help shore up the SS Trust Funds.

Bernadette Aley

Village of Mira Mesa