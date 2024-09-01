New sports bar replacing former Red Lobster in The Villages

A company with 11 restaurants in The Villages has taken over the former Red Lobster location to turn it into a new sports bar that will serve craft beer and wings.

Tap House Social is currently under buildout at 3830 Wedgewood Lane.

The new restaurant takes over a parcel at Buffalo Ridge Plaza that was formerly occupied by Red Lobster, which closed its sole location in The Villages last month. The parcel is situated just south of a Hobby Lobby that opened in The Villages just over a year ago.

Tap House Social is part of the FMK Restaurant Group, which is owned by local business magnate Fred Karimipour. The restaurant will feature a large selection of craft beers, food, and sports.

According to its website, the new restaurant will be “more than just a place to eat” and will offer “sports fans and families” the chance to “come together to enjoy great food” and watch games.

Although a full menu has not yet been released, dishes will include wings, nachos, and other foods that traditionally pair well with craft beers.

When it opens, Tap House Social will mark FMK Restaurant Group’s 12th restaurant in The Villages.

Earlier this year, FMK Restaurant Group began working on its 11th restaurant, Victory Sports Grill, in Middleton. That restaurant will be similar in concept to Tap House Social.

Although formal opening dates have not been announced for either Victory Sports Grill or Tap House Social, both restaurants hope to capitalize on the National Football League’s upcoming season, which kicks off on September 8.

Tap House Social is hosting a hiring event through the end of September. Anyone interested in applying may visit FMK Jobs online.