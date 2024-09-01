88.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 1, 2024
Ocklawaha man arrested in connection with missing Cadillac and golf clubs

By Staff Report
David Fox
An Ocklawaha man has been arrested in connection with a missing Cadillac and golf clubs.

David Anthony Fox, 63, was arrested Wednesday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and grand theft.

The owner of the gray 2014 Cadillac CTSV parked it on May 17 at the home of an acquaintance in Summerfield. When he returned for the vehicle, it was missing.

The vehicle was recovered on Aug. 4. The owner confirmed that golf clubs, an air compressor and tools were missing from the Cadillac, when it was recovered. He also found a car window was broken and the bumper was damaged.

The investigate trail led to Fox’s arrest.  He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail.

