Pay attention and make the right decision this November

Do you believe in Democracy? Do you believe in a Republic? Do you believe in Socialism, Marxism, COMMUNISM?

Look up the definitions of each and tell me which one do you want to live under. If you care about these United States of America then take the time to do your research

If you have been living in our country these last two decades and actually participate in what our government has been doing, while truly been weighing the pros and cons of our political parties, then you should intelligently make the right decision this November.

God Bless America!

Terrance Wilson is a resident of the Village of Santiago.