Richard Lovell passed away peacefully in The Villages Florida on August 24, 2024. Richard was born in Medford Mass. to William and Margaret Lovell in 1941.

He leaves a loving wife of 56 years, Victoria, and two daughters Wendy and Christine and her husband Walter Pagel and a beloved granddaughter Lindsey Routson. Richard, totally blind, graduated from Stonehill College with a degree in Business Accounting and from Bentley University with a Masters Degree in Computer Science. Richard enjoyed a successful career in technology. He was involved early in the development and successful implementation of many business technology initiatives. Richard worked in manufacturing, finance and insurance.

He was an avid runner. Richard is an Army veteran and retired as a disabled veteran. He was an avid reader and always interested in technology and current events. Richard will be missed by all of his relatives and friends and can now rest in peace. There will be a memorial ceremony at a later time at the Hiers- Baxley funeral home in The Villages.

