Sunday, September 1, 2024
Village of Fenney golfer gets second hole-in-one in The Villages 

By Staff Report
Jim Miller or the Village of Fenney recently hit his second hole-in-one in The Villages.
This one was on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Hole #9 at the Red Fox Executive Golf Course.

Jim MIller of the Village of Fenney recently got his second hole in one
Jim Miller of the Village of Fenney recently got his second lucky ace in The Villages.

