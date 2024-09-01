Village of Fenney golfer gets second hole-in-one in The Villages 

Jim Miller or the Village of Fenney recently hit his second hole-in-one in The Villages.
This one was on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Hole #9 at the Red Fox Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Jim Miller or the Village of Fenney recently hit his second hole-in-one in The Villages.
This one was on Thursday, Aug. 29 at Hole #9 at the Red Fox Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.