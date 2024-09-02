Hey Bob Collins, I have a brain!

To the Editor:

Bob Collins, in response to your editorial:

First let me say you start with, “How could anyone with a brain….” Is that very Christian? You say that, “Trump is bringing back God to this country.” Is cheating on three wives, sexually assaulting E.Jean Carrol, paying off a porn star to keep the truth from Americans during an election, and stealing from Americans by falsifying tax returns to avoid paying his fair share of taxes really bringing back God to this country? These are just a few facts to name a few. You obviously see one side and try to bully anyone who thinks differently by insulting them out of the gate vs hearing another point of view. Trump brought that on with his hatred lies, insults and gaslighting. I prefer the proven prosecutor over the felon any day. Everyone has faults but Harris brings Joy, Love and policies that help the working class vs only giving tax breaks to the rich. Trump created a culture where people are unable to listen to the facts. Please stop watching Fox News who was sued and had to pay over $750 million for promoting the stolen election lie and they had to admit that they are for entertainment purposes only in court. These lies are not godly acts. Love, Joy, Fairness, Honesty, Values vs falsification , cheating, stealing, assault is the way I am voting and by the way…I have a brain!

Laura Schaefer

Village of Fenney