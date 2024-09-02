91.4 F
The Villages
Monday, September 2, 2024
Illinois man sentenced on lesser charge after golf cart DUI arrest

By Staff Report
Anthony Siwinski
Anthony Siwinski

An Illinois man has been sentenced on a lesser charger after he arrested earlier this year in a golf cart in The Villages.

Anthony Siwinski, 33, of Chicago, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Siwinski was driving a green Yamaha golf cart at about 11:30 p.m. March 8 when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Siwinski handed the deputy his Illinois driver’s license. He admitted he’d had, “Like four drinks.” He said he’d been drinking a City Fire.

He was asked to rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10 in terms of intoxication, with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He rated himself as a 3. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

