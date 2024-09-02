Illinois man sentenced on lesser charge after golf cart DUI arrest

An Illinois man has been sentenced on a lesser charger after he arrested earlier this year in a golf cart in The Villages.

Anthony Siwinski, 33, of Chicago, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Siwinski was driving a green Yamaha golf cart at about 11:30 p.m. March 8 when he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Old Mill Run at Lake Sumter Landing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Siwinski handed the deputy his Illinois driver’s license. He admitted he’d had, “Like four drinks.” He said he’d been drinking a City Fire.

He was asked to rate himself on a scale of 0 to 10 in terms of intoxication, with 0 being sober and 10 being heavily intoxicated. He rated himself as a 3. He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.