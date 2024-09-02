Local realtor sentenced in DUI after hitting parked car at Cody’s

A local realtor will lose her driver’s license after hitting a parked car at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villaes.

Joanna Elizabeth Oswalt, 55, of Lake Panasoffkee, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has been placed on probation for one year, has lost her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Oswalt was “unresponsive” and “unable to stand” when she was found at the wheel of a Toyota pickup which struck the rear end of a parked Jeep at about 11 p.m. April 26 in the parking lot across from Cody’s Original Roadhouse, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The witness who initially found Oswalt and dialed 911 told police that she “seemed to be unaware that the crash had even occurred.” The witness added that Oswalt was unable to stand and “laid on the ground in the parking lot.”

Oswalt, who operates Florida Realty Investments in Webster, agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .148 and .153 blood alcohol content.