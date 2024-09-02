89.1 F
The Villages
Monday, September 2, 2024
Residents can take part in free dementia workshop

By Staff Report
The Lady Lake Library will host an ABC of Dementia workshop on Friday Sept. 20. The workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The workshop, to be conducted by Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, will define Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain how dementia affects individuals, discuss ways to interpret dementia behaviors for better communication, and show how compassion and the proper use of voice, approach, and appropriate touch can result in more effective and less stressful caregiving.

Though the workshop is free and open to the public, registration is requested because of limited space. To make reservations, call (352) 422-3663, or e-mail deb@coping.today.

