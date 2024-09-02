Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

To the Editor:

The Villages MULTI-MODAL paths are designed to accommodate walking, bicycles, e-bikes (of Class 1 and 2) and golf carts. The MAXIMUM SPEED for golf carts and e-bikes is 20 mph. These vehicles have governors/restrictors on their motors to limit their operation to this speed (True. SOME people over-ride the governor, but this is NOT LEGAL). Street-licensed vehicles are not allowed to be on the MMPs to my knowledge.

One of the primary reasons we chose to move here was because of the extensive bike paths for us to ride without being concerned about automobile traffic. However, our “right” to use the pathways has a concomitant RESPONSIBILITY to ride safely, and to RESPECT the other individuals utilizing the Multi-modal paths.

That responsibility and respect ALSO pertains to the walkers and the golf cart drivers on the paths. It is not only “the other guy” who needs to pay attention and be cautious. We’ve all seen erratic golf cart drivers speeding to get somewhere, walkers totally oblivious to their surroundings, and small groups that take up the entire width of the path! It is not your personal path. It is a community path for all to enjoy. If you can’t commit to use them RESPONSIBLY and RESPECTFULLY, maybe YOU should consider not being on them.

Jon Feist

Village of St. Catherine