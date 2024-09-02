78.7 F
The Villages
Monday, September 2, 2024
Villager retired from Chicago police force gets break in DUI case

By Staff Report
Comments

A Villager who is retired from the Chicago Police Department has won a break in a drunk driving case.

Mark Anthony Borski, 63, of the Village of McClure, won a reduction last week in Lake County Court which allowed a charge of driving under the influence to be reduced to a charge of reckless driving. He had proactively obtained a substance abuse evaluation and took part in a DUI victim impact panel prior to appearing in court and pleading no contest to the reduced charge. He paid all fines and was able to opt out of a one-year probation term. He also was sentenced to 25 hours of community service, but was able to opt out at a rate of $10 per hour.

Borski was riding a motorcycle at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 28 when he “dropped” the bike while stopped near Steve’s Package and Lounge in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. EMS personnel and law enforcement responded to the scene.

An officer “immediately detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Borski. He refused to provide a breath sample and refused to participate in field sobriety exercises.

Borski showed the officer a retired police badge and asked if there was “any way” he could be let go. After he was taken into custody, Borski scolded the arresting officer and said that he “never did this to another officer,” the report said.

A mugshot for Borski was not released due to his prior law enforcement service.

