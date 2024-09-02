89.1 F
The Villages
Monday, September 2, 2024
We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

When we elect and appoint amoral cowards that are intent on removing God from our daily lives, evil outcomes are inevitable. We’re living with some of these evil outcomes against our children today. It’s surprising that this evil against our kids and all the other evils in our country are tolerated with hardly a peep of criticism from moral and religious leaders. Are they afraid the current administration will arrest and jail them? Where’s their courage? The federal government is overflowing with disgusting, amoral cowards that have been destroying our country bit by bit for decades. One of their most egregious offenses is financing dozens of NGO’s that are executing disastrous globalist policies against our country’s sovereignty. Similar globalist policies of weaponized illegal immigrant invasions have been executed in many other countries, destroying them. France is a sad example that is now run by Communists, Socialist and Muslims. Ireland’s downfall is soon to follow with only eighty percent of their small population remaining Irish and diminishing rapidly. Evil must be opposed and stopped!

Robert Moore Sr.
Village of Rio Grande

 

