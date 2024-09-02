Will Developer’s $2 million chill the heat over steep rate hikes?

Now that the Developer has decided to hand over $2 million, will it be enough to chill the heat over huge increases in maintenance assessments for some of the newest residents of The Villages?

Villagers living south of State Road 44 were stunned when they began receiving letters in August, informing them of proposed double-digit maintenance assessment rate hikes.

Residents like Lisa Lake of the Village of Dabney, learned her maintenance assessment would be increasing by 56 percent.

Responding to the fury, the Developer agreed to turn over $2 million to The Villages Community Development District “to help pay for the extraordinary infrastructure needs in the Eastport and Middleton areas.” The $2 million from the Developer is aimed at reducing the increase felt by Lake and her neighbors in Community Development District 14, which is the new Leesburg area of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, from 56 percent to 20 percent.

Middleton residents received letters informing them their maintenance assessment would be going up by 31 percent. Thanks to the Developer’s contribution, they will also be seeing a 20 percent increase.

However, 20 percent rate hikes are still pretty substantial for residents who only recently purchased their new homes.

Not sharing in the Developer’s payout are residents of Community Development District 13, which includes Bradford, Cason Hammock, Chitty Chatty, Citrus Grove, Hawkins and St. Catherine, who remain on tap for a 15 percent increase. Community Development District 12 which includes, Fenney, DeLuna and Linden, will see a more modest increase of 8 percent. A resident of the Village of Chatham, recently questioned why he and his neighbors, aren’t sharing in the Developer’s generosity.

Residents who want to question their maintenance assessment rates, will have an opportunity to speak out at upcoming public hearings:

Middleton – 10 a.m. Friday.

CDD 12 – 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12

CDD 13 – 11 a.m. Sept. 12

CDD 14 – 1 p.m. Sept. 12

All meetings will be held at Everglades Recreation Center.

Share your thoughts on the proposed rate hikes at letters@villages-news.com