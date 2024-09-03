Barbara M. Griffith

Barbara M. Griffith, 79, of The Villages, passed away on August 30, 2024, after a fight with cancer.

Barbara was born on July 27, 1945, in Green Bay Wisconsin. Barbara met Walter in 1982. They were married in 1986 after a move to Charleston, South Carolina. Barbara had 2 stepchildren, 1 grandchild, 2 grandchildren and 3 beloved puppies.

In 2005, Barbara and Walter retired and moved to The Villages, where they ran All One Family charity and 2 Jazz clubs.

She is survived by her husband, her children, and grandchildren.