Inspector shuts down Cody’s after finding numerous violations

An inspector shut down Cody’s Original Roadhouse after finding numerous violations at the restaurant.

The inspector paid a visit to the restaurant at Brownwood on Aug. 27 and found numerous violations, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspector issued a “stop sale” order for broccoli and cheese soup as well as potato soup that was found to be at an unhealthy temperature. The morning manager voluntarily threw the soup out, the report noted.

The inspector witnessed a prep cook touch his cell phone and return to food preparation without engaging in handwashing. The inspector spoke with the manager about the importance of handwashing.

Numerous flies were found in the restaurant, including 30 in the dishwashing room, two in the meat prep room, eight flies in another prep room and seven in the mop sink area.

Other violations included improperly stored food, an employee with a personal beverage stored with food to be served to customers and an open dumpster lid.

The inspector returned the following day and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

The same Cody’s restaurant had been shut down in 2019.