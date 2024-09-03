77.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Jennifer Parr snaps up $21 million waterfront estate

By Staff Report
Comments
Jennifer Parr
Jennifer Parr

Jennifer Parr has reportedly snapped up a $21 million waterfront estate on the Gulf of Mexico.

The purchase by a trust in her name was first reported by the Business Observer.

The beachfront home is located on Gasparilla Island in Lee County.

The $21 million purchase marked one of the highest property sales in the area, according to the Boca Beacon in Boca Grande.

60 060 t1100
Jennifer Parr has purchased this beach house on the Gulf of Mexico for $21 million.

The home is situated on more than an acre of land and features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has five garage spaces as well as a dedicated golf cart garage.

Outdoor amenities include a coral stone patio encompassing the heated, infinity-edge pool with lap lane, spa and a fire pit, all with gulf views. Coral Creek Airport and the Boca Grande Jet Center are just two miles from the island.

Parr, the daughter of Gary Morse, is a vice president of The Villages and heads Properties of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump is complicit in deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan

A Village of Virginia Trace resident contends that former President Trump is complicit in the deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

A Village of Rio Grande resident writes that the American voters cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives.

Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends resident have a responsibility to use the multi-modal paths in a safe manner.

Photos