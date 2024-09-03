Jennifer Parr snaps up $21 million waterfront estate

Jennifer Parr has reportedly snapped up a $21 million waterfront estate on the Gulf of Mexico.

The purchase by a trust in her name was first reported by the Business Observer.

The beachfront home is located on Gasparilla Island in Lee County.

The $21 million purchase marked one of the highest property sales in the area, according to the Boca Beacon in Boca Grande.

The home is situated on more than an acre of land and features eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also has five garage spaces as well as a dedicated golf cart garage.

Outdoor amenities include a coral stone patio encompassing the heated, infinity-edge pool with lap lane, spa and a fire pit, all with gulf views. Coral Creek Airport and the Boca Grande Jet Center are just two miles from the island.

Parr, the daughter of Gary Morse, is a vice president of The Villages and heads Properties of The Villages.